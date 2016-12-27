Ms. Tina Dean Smith Gutierrez, age 54, of Rome, passed away on Saturday, December 24, 2016, in a local hospital.

She was born in Rome on November 16, 1962, daughter of Johnny Melvin Smith and Jewel Dean Forsyth Barbosa. She was a graduate of the Model High School and was a member of the Friendship Baptist Church.

Survivors include a daughter, Amanda Gutierrez, Rome; her mother, Mrs. Jewel Barbosa, Rome; her father, Johnny Melvin Smith, Cartersville; a brother, Melvin Smith, Canton; 2 grandchildren, Maria and Marquis Gutierrez, both of Rome; 2 nephews also survive.

Graveside and interment services will be held at 2pm on Thursday, December 29, 2016, in the East View Cemetery. The Rev. Ken Hinkley will officiate.

The family will receive friends from 5-7pm on Wednesday at the Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, and at other hours they may be contacted the residence.

Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.