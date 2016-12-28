Mrs. Mary Catherine Lyle Kentner, age 80, of Rome passed away Monday 26, 2016 in a local hospital.

Mrs. Kentner was born August 11, 1936, in Palmyra, Tennessee a daughter of the late Henry J. Lyle, Sr. and Pearl Bryant Lyle. She was a member of Pisgah Baptist Church. Mrs. Kentner was a home maker, she loved her flowers, taking pictures of her family loved all her little Do Dadts setting around, she loved her great grandson very much. She was preceded in death by her husband Paul kentner, mother in law, Laura Agnes Kentner, father in law, Sandy Kentner, sisters, Hilda Sensing, Sue Hunt, brothers, Henry J. Lyle, Jr. John Wallace, sister in law, Dorothy Kennedy.

Survivors include, daughter, Vickie (Darrell) Everett, Rome; grandchildren, Tony (Jackie) Fennell, Randy (Cassie) Fennell, Tiffany, Brooke, and Josh, very special great grandson, Tyler Fennell, special friends, Eula Elder, Gene and Libb Gilbreth, and a estranged son, Charles Kentner, several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 P.M. Thursday December 29, 2016 at Good Shepherd Funeral Home Chapel, with Dr. Jerry Dudley and Rev. Kirby Roland, officiating. Interment will follow in Oaknoll Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 12:00 P.M. until the hour of the service on Thursday at Good Shepherd Funeral Home, 2750 Shorter Ave. Rome, Ga. 3016.