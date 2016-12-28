Mrs. Glenda Ann Moore Wilkerson, age 73, of Summerville, GA, died Monday, December 26, 2016, at Floyd Medical Center.

Mrs. Wilkerson was born May 30, 1943, in Summerville, GA, daughter of the late Dave James Moore, Jr. and Annie Lela Tillery Moore. Prior to her retirement, she was a self-employed florist. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by sisters, Virginia Burke and Chris Webb.

Mrs. Wilkerson is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, James and Robin Lemmings; daughter, Terry Dodd; sister, Margaret Kinsey; grandchildren, Crystal Parish, Alyssa Lemmings, Alexis Lemmings, and Kaitlinn Dodd; grandson-in-law, Justin Parish; great-grandchildren, Joshua Wilson, Landon Wilson, Ayden Parish, and Gabby Parish.

Funeral services for Mrs. Wilkerson will be held at 1:00 P.M. Friday, December 30, 2016, from the Mason Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Barry Peppers and Rev. Tommy Pledger officiating. Interment will follow in the Greenhills Memory Gardens. Pallbearers will be David Ford, Darrell Thompson, Harold Tucker, Terry Williams, David Wilkerson, Reece Roach, and Tracy Maddux.

Mrs. Wilkerson will be in state at Mason Funeral Home and the family will receive friends from 11:00 A.M. until the hour of service on Friday.