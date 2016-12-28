Mrs. Christine Guest, age 87 of Summerville, formerly of Lafayette, passed away Tuesday, December 27, 2016 at the Rosewood Assisted Living Center in Ft. Oglethorpe. Mrs. Guest was born on Sand Mountain in Alabama on January 5, 1929, daughter of the late Carl Chamlee and Mary Pearl Stockton Chamlee. She was a member of the Center Point Baptist Church, and was a homemaker. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Guest was preceded in death by her husband, Oliver Guest. Mrs. Guest is survived by a daughter and son-in-law, Sharon and Ronnie Hawkins of Summerville; son and daughter-in-law, Rickey and Janice Guest of Flintstone; sisters, Jane Chapman of Ft. Oglethorpe and Nell Ott of Memphis; three grandchildren; three great grandchildren and a number of nieces and nephews. Graveside and Interment services for Mrs. Guest will be held Thursday, December 29, 2016 at 3:30 P.M. in the Lafayette Memory Gardens. There will be no formal visitation. The family respectfully asks that no flowers be sent, however those desiring may make memorial contributions to their favorite charity in Mrs. Guest’s Honor. Coffman Funeral Home, Petitt Chapel is honored to be serving the family of Mrs. Christine Guest. Please visit www.coffmanfh.net to sign our online guestbook and to post condolences.

