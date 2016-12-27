Mr. Thomas Arthur Bright, age 84, of Rome, passed away on Sunday, December 25, 2016, at a local healthcare facility.

Mr. Bright was born in Floyd County, Georgia on July 6, 1932, son of the late Grover Lester Bright and the late Alma Pew Bright. He was also preceded in death by a sister, Mildred Baker, and by a brother, Harold Lester “Buddy” Bright. Mr. Bright was a veteran of the U. S. Army serving during the Korean War. He was a self-employed painter and was of the Baptist faith.

Survivors include a sister, Margaret Locklear, Greer, SC; a special friend, Shirley McJunkin, Rome; nieces and nephews.

Graveside services will be held on Wednesday, December 28, 2016, at 12:30pm at East View Cemetery. The Rev. Rayford Davenport will officiate and the American Legion Post #5 Honor Guard will present military honors.

The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Wednesday from 11am until noon. At other hours, they will be at their respective residences.

In lieu of flowers, the family request that memorial contributions be made to the American Cancer Society at www.cancer.org.

Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the arrangements.