Mr. Norman Carl Wright, age 74 of Aragon passed away Monday, December 26, 2016.

Mr. Wright was born June 26, 1942 in Rockmart, son of the late Carl Wright and the late Emily McDurmon Wright. He was a member of the Bethlehem Baptist Church and retired from the Eby-Brown Company with over 30 years of service. He collected antiques and enjoyed going to flea markets and working in the yard. Mr. Wright was preceded in death by a sister, Marion Womack; and a brother, Doyle Wright.

Survivors include his wife, Joyce Louise Stokes Wright of Aragon to whom he was married December 15, 1968; daughter, Pamela Wright of Snellville; son, Randy (Tracie) Wright of Cedartown; sister, Nancy Wright Eisenhut of Florida; two brothers, Gary Baldwin of Aragon and Gerald Wright of Opelika, Alabama; three grandchildren, Seth Wright, Ethan Wright and Adriana Wright also survive.

Memorial services for Mr. Wright will be held at a later date.

Freeman Harris Funeral Home is in charge of the memorial arrangements for Mr. Norman Carl Wright.