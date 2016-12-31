Mr. Joe Neil Kemp of Rome

Mr. Joe Neil Kemp passed away peacefully at his home on December 29, 2016, surrounded by his loving family, after many years of declining health. He was the son of the late James Hubert Kemp and the late Vera Maybelle Evans Kemp. He was married on February 1, 1958 to the former Martha Lester Terry of Everett Springs. They celebrated their 50th Wedding Anniversary with a Sock Hop at the Civic Center in 2008.

Joe attended McHenry High School and North Georgia Business College. He was a member of Pleasant Valley North Baptist Church and attended Redmond Regional Hospital’s Camp BlueBird functions.

Joe was employed at the Medium Transformer Department of the General Electric Company, for thirty-seven years. He worked his way up at GE from a 95-cent steel yard hourly worker to a salaried Supervisory position.

Mr. Kemp was a 32nd Degree Mason Valley of Atlanta, member of Atlanta Yaarab Temple, an Emeritus Member of the Rome Shrine Club and the Rome Motor Corps. He was a Member of Oostanaula Lodge #113, Honorary Member of the Shannon Lodge #100, and Past Second Vice-President of the Coosa Valley Scottish Rite Association. He was a member of the Rome Shrine Club “Road Runners” for many years, transporting crippled and burned children to Scottish Rite Hospital in Atlanta, the orthopedic hospital in Greenville, S.C. and the burn hospital in Cincinnati, Ohio. He was named Rome Shrine Club “Noble of the Year” in 1980.

Joe was a Member of the GE Triangle Club, the GE Retirees Club and Past President of GEAA. He was instrumental in keeping the annual Anchor Duck Reunion active and served as President for many years. He is a Past Member of the Antique Automobile Club of America, past member of Rome Antique Automobile Club of Rome Clock Tower Region and a Member of the American Legion Shanklin-Attaway Post 5. He held the rank of Captain in the Rome Composite Squadron of the Civil Air Patrol.

Mr. Kemp was preceded in death by his parents and two sisters Mary Frances Kemp Mills, May 2016 and Shirley Ann Kemp Rainwater, December 2015, two brothers James Eugene Kemp, October, 2004 and Bobby Lee Kemp February, February 1971.

Mr. Kemp is survived by his wife and caregiver of 59 years; sons, David Neil Kemp, of Atlanta, Danny Lee Kemp of Decatur, Georgia, Michael Joseph Kemp and his best friend/partner Katrina Drees-Davis, of Dayton, Ohio and his Daughter-in-law Mary Lisa Bryant Kemp and her fiancé Tim Oldham of Panama City, Florida. Also surviving are sisters-in-law Carolyn Terry Miller of Everett Springs, Nina Adams Kemp of Floyd Springs, Doris Sills Terry and Gayle Terry Sloan and her husband Bob, of Rome. Joe is survived by his brother-in-law Charles Rainwater of Rome as well as multiple nieces, nephews and cousins.

Mr. Kemp’s family would like to express appreciation to Dr. Joseph Herren and his staff for their care over the past forty years. We would like to thank the Floyd-Polk Rehab campus in Cedartown for their professional care and family support. We would like to thank Coosa Valley Home Health Care and Floyd Home Health Care and the team at Right-At-Home. An extra special thank-you to his caregiver Andre’ Fleetwood for his devotion and special care.

Funeral services for Mr. Kemp will be held at the Pleasant Valley North Baptist Church at 2pm on Saturday, December 31, 2016. The body will lie in state at the church from 1pm until the funeral hour. His Pastor, Rev. Mac McCurry and the Rev. Clyde Hampton, the Senior Associate Pastor will officiate. A gathering for family and friends will be held at the funeral home on Friday evening from 4pm until 7pm. Interment will be held at 11am on Monday, January 2, 2017 at Georgia National Cemetery in Canton, Georgia, with the Disabled American Veterans Chapter #47 Honor Guard presenting military honors. For those planning to attend the service, please gather at the funeral home at 9:30am on Saturday to proceed to the cemetery.

Active and honorary pallbearers are requested to assemble at Pleasant Valley North Baptist Church on Saturday at 1:30pm and are as follows: Active: Dick Taylor, Justin Henderson, Jacob Henderson, Steve Kemp, Russell Taylor and Jimbo Terry. Honorary: Members of the Rome Shrine Club.

Flowers will be welcomed or you may make a donation, in Joe’s memory, to the Pleasant Valley North Baptist Church Building Fund, 735 Old Summerville Road, Rome, Georgia 30165. The church’s bereavement committee will serve food for close family and friends at the Kemp Family home at 3 Emerson Drive at 4pm following the funeral services.

Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.