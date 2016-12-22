Metro Rome’s unemployment rate declines to 5.5 percent, NWGA at 5 percent in November

The Georgia Department of Labor (GDOL) announced today that Metro Rome’s unemployment rate in November was 5.5 percent, down three-tenths of a percentage point from 5.8 percent in October. The rate in November 2015 was also 5.8 percent. In Northwest Georgia rates were down three-tenths of a percent from 5.3 to 5 percent. The rate declined as employers created new jobs and laid off fewer workers and more people went to work. The number of jobs increased by 200, or 0.5 percent, to 41,200. Most of the job gains came in the service-related industries such as education and health services and retail trade. Over the year, 500 jobs were added, a 1.2 percent growth rate, up from 40,700 in November 2015. Most of the job growth came in the service industries. The number of initial claims for unemployment insurance declined by 28, or 8.5 percent, to 300 in November. Most of the decrease came in wholesale and retail trade and administrative and support services. Over the year, claims were down by 109, or 26.7 percent, from 409 in November 2015. The number of employed residents increased by 111 to 41,341. The labor force, which consists of employed residents and those who are unemployed, but actively looking for jobs, decreased by 30 to 43,728. The number of unemployed residents declined by 141 to 2,387. Metro Gainesville had the lowest area jobless rate at 4.1 percent, while the Heart of Georgia-Altamaha region had the highest at 6.3 percent. Meanwhile, Georgia’s seasonally-adjusted unemployment rate for November was 5.3 percent, up from 5.2 percent in October. It was 5.5 percent in November 2015. Job seekers and employers are encouraged to use the GDOL’s online job listing service, www.employgeorgia.com to search for jobs or recruit new employers. In November, 512 new job openings in Rome were posted on Employ Georgia. Throughout the state, 62,905 new job openings were posted.