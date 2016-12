A local favorite restaurant in Rome will soon have a new owner. Gary Mullnax II, better known as Wayne Wayne from Budweiser, will take over for Chad and Noreen Hullander as owner of Jefferson’s.

The sale is expected to close by the end of the year.

Jefferson’s has operated in Rome since 2004, but began in Jacksonville, Alabama in 1991.

There are also locations in Cartersville, Cedartown and Summerville.