Little Kinlee Ryann Gravitt, 3 week old infant, of Breann Gravitt, passed away on Monday, December 26, 2016.

Little Kinlee Gravitt was born on December 5, 2016 in Cobb County. She is survived by her mother, Breann Gravitt; her twin sister, Korvin Blake Gravitt; her grandparents, Shena and Greg Gravitt and Marci Rodriguez; great grandparents, David N. Green, Jimmy Gravitt and Shirley Smallwood and aunts, Kansas Gravitt, Scotlyn Hale, Alicia Gravitt and Allie Gravitt.

The Gravitt family will receive friends on Thursday, December 29, 2016 from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at the Lester C. Litesey Funeral Home.

The family has respectfully requested to have a private funeral and burial for Little Kinlee Gravitt.

For personal condolences to the family and to sign the online guest book, please visit our website at liteseyfh.com