Lindale Man Arrested for Stealing Mail from 23

A 21 year-old Lindale man, Dustin Adam Wolfe, is in trouble for the third time in close to two weeks. Reports stated that Wolfe was arrested on Tuesday and charged with stealing mail from residents in Lindale and Silver Creek.

Reports added that Wolfe intentionally took mail out of 23 mailboxes between the end of November and December 20th of this year.

He is charged with 23 counts of theft by taking.

Previous:

Dustin Adam Wolfe, 21 of Lindale, was arrested on Tuesday following a high speed chase that ended when he crashed into trees.

Reports stated that Wolfe was leaving a home on Pineridge Road when he gave indication to police that he may flee. Officers stated that Wolfe pulled into a driveway on Donahoo Road, allowed a passenger to get out of the vehicle, and then sped away though the yard, over a ditch and back onto the road.

Officers stated that Wolfe reached speeds of over 100 miles per hour on Donahoo Road.

Reports stated that Wolfe then ran a stop sign at the intersection of Donahoo and Reeceburg Roads where he crashed into the woods and proceeded to flee on foot.. After a foot chase he was finally taken into custody.

Wolfe is charged with reckless driving, failure to maintain lane, stop sign violation, theft by taking, obstruction of law enforcement, theft by receiving stolen property, driving on a suspended license and attempting to elude police.

Previous:

Dustin Adam Wolfe, 21 of Lindale, was arrested on Monday at a home on Manco Drive after he was found with over $20,000 in stolen stereo equipment.

Reports added that a second suspect fled from the scene and Wolfe failed to provide information on his location. Reports stated that Wolfe told officers he ran, but would not tell him in what direction he went.

Wolfe is charged with theft by receiving stolen property, hindering a criminal and obstruction of law enforcement.