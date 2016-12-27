Lindale Man Arrested for Attacking Woman, Damaging Car

Tommy Dewey Thomas Jr, 36 of Lindale, was arrested Monday at a home on Mark Groves Avenue after he was accused of attacking a woman at her home.

Reports stated that Thomas grabbed a 35 year-old woman and pushed her to the ground. He then allegedly used his fist to hit the hood of her vehicle causing large dents.

Thomas then refused to leave the home when asked.

Officers stated that Thomas then pushed them with his chest while being placed under arrest.

Thomas is charged with simple battery, criminal trespass, obstruction of law enforcement and probation violation.