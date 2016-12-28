Juanita May Baker Foster, 86 of Calhoun, died Tuesday, December 27, 2016. She was born in West Monroe, LA on November 30, 1930, daughter of the late Elvis Baker and Mary Pierce Baker. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, James Olsen Hammond Jr.; a daughter, Ann Patrick; a brother, Elvis M. Baker Jr.; sisters, Mary E. Baker and Etta Baker; and a grandchild, Wayne Patrick.

Juanita attended Catchings Consolidated High School in Anguila, MS. She made a promise to her mother that she would help soldiers during the war, and after completing her four years of high school, and with her aunt’s permission, joined the Women’s Army Corps (WACS). She served from 1950 until 1952. She was a member of the American Legion Legionnaires and the Veterans of Foreign Wars.

She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Adam and Ann Foster; a son-in-law, Dewayne Patrick; grandchildren, Jonathen Foster, Joshua Foster, Pamela Holt, Anthony Goforth, and Jessica Gentry; and great grandchildren, Dustin and Austin Holt, Tamara and Destiny Smith, Trinity McLemore, Anthony Mortines, Caleb Mortines, and Natalie Smith.

Services for Juanita will be held Sunday, January 1, 2017 at 1:00 p.m. from the chapel of Max Brannon and Sons Funeral Home, with Orville “Red” Howard Sr. and Shane Swift officiating. Interment will be held on Monday, January 2nd at 10:30 a.m. from the Georgia National Cemetery. Pallbearers serving are Larry Denmon, Benny Hawkins, Ira Rich, and Charlie Eldridge. Honorary pallbearers serving are the American Legion Legionnaires and Ladies Auxiliary and the Veterans of Foreign Wars and Ladies Auxiliary. In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions be made in her memory to assist with her final expenses; In Memory of Juanita Foster, P.O. Box 1027 Calhoun, Georgia 30703.

The Foster family will receive friends at the funeral home on Friday, December 30th from 3:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m.

Services for Juanita May Baker Foster are under the care and direction of Max Brannon and Sons Funeral Home of Calhoun.