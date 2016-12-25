House of Compassion Ready to Change Life of Local Families

Dr,Raj Miniyar’s dream for a home to help the homeless started close to two years ago. This week Dr. Miniyar met with members of a board of Romans that will help oversee the Swami Vivekananda House of Compassion to discuss the final touches of the home.

Dr. Miniyar’s project began in April 2015 with the purchase of a home at 102 Howell Street.

Watch Dr. Miniyar speak on the reason he wanted to create the home, the process which sent the budget thousands of dollars over what was expected and how the process of who will live in the home will be decided.

Advisory board members include: Sammy Rich – Rome City Manager, Sherriff Tim Burkhalter, Senator Chuck Hufstetler, Commissioner Irwin Bagwell, Dr. Jeffery Lidke -Associate Professor of Religion at Berry College, Founder of Turn our Back on Hate Jesse Reed, Ray Cox – Attorney , ShriKrishna Laddha and Nick Brannon