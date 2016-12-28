GNTC new August 1- Rome default avatar Welcome to the site! Login or Signup below. Login|Signup HomeCalhoun Times Mohawk’s Surratt named Digital Communications Leader of the Year

Mollie Surratt, senior director of public relations, social media and content marketing at Mohawk, has been awarded PR News’PR People Award in the Digital Communications Leader of the Year category.

The PR People Award presented by PR News celebrates the professionals behind the best PR and marketing campaigns of the past year. Awards were presented on Dec. 6 at the PR News Winter Awards Luncheon at the National Press Club in Washington, D.C.

Elise Demboski, vice president of creative services, “Mohawk is known for its industry-leading innovation, its commitment to community and its dedication to producing better and more beautiful products,” Demboski added. “Mollie exhibits these same qualities in her strategic planning and leadership. She brings new ideas to the table, always seeks a quality fit for her campaigns and, as a devoted mother and wife, is committed to the well-being of her community.”

Surratt is a pioneer in the practice of strategic public relations in the flooring industry. Under her public relations leadership, Mohawk has enjoyed an abundant increase in media coverage. In addition to the PR People Award, she has been recognized by the Public Relations Society of America (PRSA) for her leadership on several communications and public relations projects. Surratt joined Mohawk Industries in 2013.

From Floor Covering News