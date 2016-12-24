GDOL to host recruitment for Headwaters in Cartersville

The recruitment will be held Wednesday, Jan. 11, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the GDOL’s Cartersville Career Center located at 19 Felton Place.

Applicants must have a high school diploma, or a General Education Diploma (GED), basic computer skills, be able to lift as much as 50 pounds and climb ladders. Applicants must attend a three-week, out-of-state training program financed by the company.

Salaries range from $17-$19 an hour.

Job seekers interested in attending the recruitment may visit employgeorgia.com to create an account and upload, or prepare, a resume. Having an Employ Georgia account expedites the interview process.

Applicants are encouraged to bring a resume and dress appropriately to improve their opportunities for jobs.

For more information about the recruitment, contact the career center at (770) 387-3760. The career center is open to serve the public Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.