GDOL to host recruitment for Headwaters in Cartersville

|The Georgia Department of Labor (GDOL) will help Headwaters (Synthetic Materials) recruit 11 plant operators to work at a manufacturing facility in Euharlee in Bartow County. The company processes synthetic gypsum.
The recruitment will be held Wednesday, Jan. 11, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the GDOL’s Cartersville Career Center located at 19 Felton Place.
Applicants must have a high school diploma, or a General Education Diploma (GED), basic computer skills, be able to lift as much as 50 pounds and climb ladders. Applicants must attend a three-week, out-of-state training program financed by the company.
Salaries range from $17-$19 an hour.
Job seekers interested in attending the recruitment may visit employgeorgia.com to create an account and upload, or prepare, a resume. Having an Employ Georgia account expedites the interview process.
Applicants are encouraged to bring a resume and dress appropriately to improve their opportunities for jobs.
For more information about the recruitment, contact the career center at (770) 387-3760. The career center is open to serve the public Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Visit dol.georgia.gov to learn more about career opportunities, Employ Georgia and other GDOL services for job seekers and employers, and to connect with us on social media.