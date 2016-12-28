GDOL to help Nissin Brake recruit in Northwest Georgia

The recruitment will be held on Thursday, Jan. 12, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Fort Oglethorpe City Hall located at 500 City Hall Drive. GDOL staff will be onsite to help screen applicants.

Due to U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) regulations, all applications must be at least 18 years old.

A high school diploma, or a General Education Diploma (GED), is not required when applying through the Express Staffing agency; however, it is required when applying directly with the employer.

The company offers training availabilities for applicants chosen for the position.

Salaries will begin at $10.10 an hour and benefits include dental, health and vision insurance along with six paid holidays and five paid days a year.

All applicants are encouraged to dress appropriately to improve their opportunities for jobs.

For more information about the jobs, or to apply online, visit employgeorgia.com to create an account and upload, or prepare, a resume. Having an Employ Georgia account expedites the interview process.

For more information about the event, contact the LaFayette Career Center at (706) 638-5525. The career center is open to serve the public Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.