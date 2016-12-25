Floyd County Ranked #17 Most Affordable Place in Georgia to Buy a Car

The automotive buyer intelligence firm Autolist.com recently released a study in advance of holiday shopping that ranks Floyd County the #17 most affordable place to buy a vehicle in Georgia during the holiday season.

The study, which draws on over 76 million vehicles and 4.5 billion unique data points across vehicles of all makes and models nationwide, shows that used vehicles in Floyd County are on average $95 less than the Georgia average. In addition, Autolist.com ranks Georgia the #1 most affordable place to buy a car in the nation, with average prices $935 below the national average.

In terms of specific vehicles, Autolist.com’s study points to the Ford F-150 being the most affordable vehicle in Floyd County, with prices $1,666 below the Georgia average.

According to the study, the top 5 most affordable models in Floyd County are:

Ford F-150, $1,666 below the state average

Nissan Frontier, $1,424 below the state average Ford Fusion, $1,358 below the state average Ford Explorer, $1,269 below the state average Cadillac CTS, $1,122 below the state average

Autolist.com’s study also provides the most affordable in-state and national rankings for vehicles and locations. Among the results:

Top 5 Most Affordable Vehicles in Georgia

Top 5 Most Affordable Locations in Georgia