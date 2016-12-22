Floyd County Police Names Officer of the Year

Two officers have been chosen by the Floyd County Police Department as Officer of their Year, as a result of their courageous, life-saving efforts in the heat of emotional circumstance. The department also honored officers of four quarters during its annual Christmas luncheon.

Cody Folsom was not present for the ceremony due to the birth of his first child, however Jordan Clayton was in attendance and received both the Officer of the Year plaque and a lifesaving medal. Folsom will receive his awards on a different date.

“Both officers were calm and effective in their actions and displayed many of the attributes that a police officer aspires to attain in their careers,” said Major Tom Ewing. “They are both valuable members of this department and this community.”

Clayton, who has little more than one year of service at FCPD, responded with EMS to a medical call and was first to arrive to find a man having chest pains. Officer Clayton was familiar with the symptoms of a heart attack and observed the man clutch his chest and pass out.

The young officer utilized his AED and performed CPR to resuscitate the man.

“The doctors said that if Officer Clayton had not been there and done exactly what he did the man would have died,” Ewing said. “He showed extreme calm in a hectic situation and is commended for his quick actions.”

Folsom, who has been at the department almost four years, received praise for his actions in responding to a motorcycle wreck that resulted in serious injury. The officer was first on scene and found that the rider’s lower leg was severed from his body. Folsom used a tourniquet to stop the blood flow and save the man’s life.

“Folsom’s actions mostly likely resulted in saving the man’s life and the man’s leg,” Ewing said.

Other officers recognized at the Christmas luncheon include: Sgt. Ojilvia Lom for first quarter, Katheryn Payne for second quarter, Jason Henson for third quarter and Amy Nails for fourth quarter.

Sgt. Lom was recognized for her work in arresting a mother and father in relation to a horrific case of child abuse and molestation that involved their small children.

Officer Payne was honored for her ingenuity in capturing a fugitive who was stealing property and committing burglaries during his time on the run.

Officer Henson was honored for his work in helping rescue a man from the second floor of a home that was engulfed in flame, thereby saving the man’s life.

Investigator Nails were recognized for her tireless efforts to arrest a rapist who was seeking vulnerable victims via social media and luring them to commit sex acts against their will. The investigator has also recovered more than $100,000 in stolen property during her short time in investigations.