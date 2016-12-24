Floyd County Jail Inmate Facing Additional Charges After Assaulting Jail Officer

An inmate at the Floyd County Jail, Nickie Ann Robinson, 25 of Rome, is facing additional charges after she allegedly spit in the face of a female deputy on Thursday.

Reports stated that Robinson also threatened to kill the deputy with a sharp instrument.

Robinson charged Friday with felony reckless conduct and terroristic threats and acts.

Robinson has been in jail since September 13th on charges of simple battery, obstruction of law enforcement, eight counts of interference of government property, three counts of terroristic threats and acts and reckless conduct.

Previous:

An inmate at the Floyd County Jail, Nickie Ann Robinson, 25 of Rome, is facing charges after authorities said she flooded her cell then proceed to attack a police officer.

Reports stated that Robinson damaged cell block W3 by flooding it. Reports then went on to state that she threatened to cut two sergeants’ throats.

Authorities added that Robinson proceeded to be physically combative and resistant when she hit a police officer in the left eye then proceeded to grab their arm and left wrist, causing injuries.

Reports stated that the crime occurred September 20, 2014. She was transferred from Lee Arrendale State Prison to face the charges on Tuesday.

Robinson is charged with two counts of terroristic threats and acts, eight counts of interference with government property, obstruction and simple battery against a police officer.