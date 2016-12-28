Dennis Anthony Worthington, 58, of Cartersville,

Dennis Anthony Worthington, 58, of Town & Country Drive, Cartersville, Georgia, passed away Friday, December 23, 2016.

Mr. Worthington was born January 9, 1958 in Cartersville, Georgia, son of Carl Worthington and Louise Payne Worthington. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Kathy Howren Worthington and by a brother-in-law, Rex Payne.

Survivors include his wife, Angela N. Worthington; children, Brandy Newport (Chris), Crystal Cook (Chris), Corey Worthington, Tracy Sims; several grandchildren; sisters, Janice Payne, Machelle Gray (Patrick), Lacrecia Bailey (Michael); brothers, Stacy Worthington (Eleisha), Darrin Martin (Tonya); mother, Louise P. Worthington; father & step-mother, Carl & Mary Worthington; several nieces and nephews.

Graveside services will be conducted Wednesday, December 28th at 3:00 P.M. at Friendship Baptist Church Cemetery with Rev. Ron Marks officiating. Interment will follow.

The family will receive friends Wednesday afternoon from 2:00 until 3:00 P.M. at Owen Funeral Home.

Pallbearers include Tim Payne, Van Payne, Gary Payne, D.J. Brookeshire, Patrick Gray, Michael Bailey.

Please visit www.owenfunerals.com to leave condolences for the family.

Share 0 Share 0 Share 0