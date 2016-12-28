Charlie Lowery Beasley, age 73, of Calhoun passed away on Tuesday, December 27, 2016 at Gordon Healthcare.

Mr. Beasley was born in Red Bay, Alabama on May 26, 1943 to the late Joseph Wheeler and Bernice Lowery Beasley. Charlie was a member of Freedom Baptist Church. He graduated Florence State College. Mr. Beasley was an expert in design and manufacturing of textiles. He traveled to China and India where he served as a textile consultant. Mr. Beasley worked at various textile mills in the Gordon County area and Microfibres in Jasper, Georgia.

He is survived by his wife, Merline Beasley and their children: Alan, Greg and his wife Ranettia, Timothy Newton and his fiancé Kim of Newnan, Sherry Turvey and her husband Brad of McDonough; Grandchildren: Samuel Beasley and his wife Ana, Cody Beasley, Lindy Beasley and Jacob Arp; Great Granddaughters: Mikayla Grace Beasley, and Presley Kate Arp; Brothers: Joe Beasley and his wife Sandra and Tommy Beasley and his wife Jane of Red Bay, Alabama; Also left to honor and cherish Charlie’s memories are his fishing buddies, numerous nieces and nephews, brothers and sisters-in-law and the Freedom Baptist Church Family.

Funeral Services will be conducted on Thursday, December 29, 2016 at 5 PM from the Chapel of Thomas Funeral Home with Dr. Jether Cochran officiating. Burial will follow Friday, December 30, 2016 at 3 PM CST at Red Bay City Cemetery in Red Bay, Alabama.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, December 29, 2016 from 4 PM until the funeral hour of 5 PM.