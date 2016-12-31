The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office has had several reports of heat and air central units being stolen from Churches in Geraldine, Crossville and Fyffe.

Sheriff Harris says “Since November 2nd we have had one attempt of theft of property on a church and three churches that have had theft of property. All of these churches are in rural areas that are not checked on a daily basis. We would like to ask for the public to help us keep an eye on our local churches and also your neighboring houses. We have also had thirty-seven home burglaries, seventeen with a suspect so far, in the past few months. Local Police Departments are helping our Investigators and Deputies every day in these cases. But we would like to ask the citizens of the County to please give us or your local Police Department a call if you see anything suspicious.”