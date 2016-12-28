Cedartown Man Arrested for Seriously Injuring Man in Lindale Attack

Corey Demarcus Gardhigh, 30 of Cedatown, was arrested on Tuesday for attacking a 43 year-old man at a home on South Central Avenue. Reports stated that Gardhigh “maliciously caused bodily harm” to the victim. They added that the victim suffered “seriously disfiguration to his body” while in the presence of two minors. The victim was taken to Floyd Medical Center to be treated for head injuries.

Gardhigh was also wanted for attacking a woman at a home on Gibbons Street in front of her three children back on October 23rd of this year.

Reports said that Gardhigh pushed and knocked the woman to the ground.

Gardhigh is charged with aggravated battery, simple battery, and five counts of cruelty to children by allowing a child to witness a violent attack.