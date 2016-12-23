Cartersville Man Wrecks on US 411 in Rome, Car Catches Fire

Alexander Terrell Flores, 24 of Cartersville, was arrested just in Floyd County Thursday night after a crash that sent his Acura TL into a ditch and bursting into flames.

Reports stated that Flores car left the road near Biddy Road on US 411 and down an embankment before coming to rest as he crashed into trees.

Authorities added that the car burst into flames following the crash.

Flores had to be extricated from the vehicle by firefighters.

After being taken to Floyd Medical Center for treatment he was then transported to the Floyd County Jail.

Flores is charged with driving under the influence, open container, failure to maintain a lane and a seat belt violation.