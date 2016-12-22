Cartersville Man Crushed in Workplace Accident

Officials have confirmed 40 year-old David Ambrose, of Cartersville, was killed when he was crushed between a computerized forklift and a doorway at Graham Packing Company in Bartow County.

Graham Packaging is located on Industrial Park Road and according to its website, provides an array of plastic packaging solutions for food, beverage, household, automotive, healthcare and personal items.

The accident occurred on third shift Monday.

OSHA was called to launch an investigation into the accident.