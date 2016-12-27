Carrie Fisher Dead at 60

Carrie Fisher died Tuesday morning at the age of 60.

Fisher passed away days after suffering a heart attack while on board a flight from London to Los Angeles on Friday.

Reports said that she suffered the heart attack 15 minutes before landing. They added that a passenger who’s an EMT performed CPR on Carrie and once the flight landed, paramedics rushed her to UCLA Medical Center where she remained in intensive care until her death.

The family had said she was in “stable condition” but we’re told she was not responsive after her medical emergency.

Fisher had been on a book tour following the release of “The Princess Diarist”, where she wrote of having an affair with Star Wars co-star Harrison Ford.

She also stared in “The Blues Brothers,” “When Harry Met Sally,” “Postcards from the Edge” and many more.

Fisher was also known to have a substance abuse problem. She had stated that she began to smoke marijuana at 13 and later tried drugs such as cocaine and LSD. Her addiction was profiled in her 1987 autobiography “Postcards from the Edge”, which was later turned into a movie starring Meryl Streep.