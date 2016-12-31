Calhoun Men Arrested for Burglarizing Home

Robert Lee Smallwood, 27 of Calhoun, and Terry Wayne Chapman, Jr, 38 of Calhoun, were arrested in Rome after allegedly burglarizing a home on Kasonowick Road.

Reports stated that the men broke into the home and then stayed the night before taking items the next day and leaving.

The victim said that the suspects stole two trail cameras.

Reports added that they were driving a stolen 2016 Ford at the time of the crime.

They are both charged with first degree burglary, criminal trespass, theft by taking, and theft by receiving stolen property.