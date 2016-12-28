Burnett Ferry Road Improvements Scheduled to Begin Next Week

The City of Rome would like the public to be aware of upcoming SPLOST funded roadway improvements planned along a portion of Burnett Ferry Road. The project is scheduled to begin the first week of January and will take a year to complete weather permitting.

The planned improvements include a piped drainage system, curb and gutter, and a 5-ft. wide sidewalk on both sides of the road along with new pavement.

These improvements will begin near the intersection of Abigail Lane and Burnett Ferry Road and proceed southwesterly along Burnett Ferry Road for a distance of just over one mile and end near Alto Park School.

There will be times when only one lane of traffic will be open and flaggers will be utilized to direct traffic around work areas. As part of the contract for this project, there will be no lane closures permitted prior to 8:30 a.m.

The construction work will cause traffic delays, but the completed improvements will enhance safety along Burnett Ferry Road.

The project is made possible through the 2013 Special-Purpose Local-Option Sales Tax (SPLOST) funding passed by the citizens of Cave Spring, Rome and Floyd County.

For questions related to the Burnett Ferry Road construction project, contact The City of Rome Director of Engineering Services, Aaron Carroll at 706-378-3846.