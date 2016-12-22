Bartow County Authorities Investigating Robbery, Victim Shot

Bartow County authorities have launched an investigation into an armed robbery and shooting in Cartersville.

Reports stated that police were called to a home on Carriage Hills Drive over the weekend in response to a woman bleeding profusely from a gunshot wound to her lower right leg.

The victim reported that she and another person were “chillin'” at the location when four or five men inside a van or SUV pulled up to the home, pulled out a black handgun and stole two necklaces from her friend.

During the robbery, one of the men shoot the victim in the leg.

Police were unable to get any additional details from the victim as well as the witness on the scene. The shooting victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment.