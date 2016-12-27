Alabama Man Arrested in Rome, Tries to Run Away Handcuffed

Richard Shannon Dawson, 34 of Piedmont Alabama, was arrested in Rome after being pulled over on 411 at Fabco Fabrication.

Reports stated that after being pulled over for failing to maintain his lane he was found with a quantity of white crystalline substance, which police believed to be methamphetamine. Officers added that after being handcuffed he attempted to escape custody and ignored repeated commands to stop.

Officers also reported that Dawson’s window tint was at 3 percent, above the legal limit.

Dawson is charged with driving under the influence, sending text while driving, and failure to maintain a lane, window tent, possession of meth and obstruction of law enforcement.