2016 Coosa Valley News Person of the Year

After voting for 10 locals, Coosa Valley News is proud to announce that the 2016 Person of the Year is Douglas Crumbly from End Slavery Georgia

Crumbly finished with 3,273 votes just ahead of Belle Tanner with 3,245 votes!

Thanks to those who voted for this years POY!

If you know someone that you think should be featured as a Person of the Week in 2017 please email us their names and contact information! We would love to hear from you!

Congrats again to Douglas and Belle!

The nominees are:

Douglas Crumbly, End Slavery Georgia

Ray Couey, Zaxby’s

Belle Tanner, Student

Lily Lary, Student

Linde Marie Wentz, Small Business Owner

Jamie Palmer, Politics, Small Business

Hollie Davis, Nurse

Arion Bass, Real Estate

Jaylen Griffin, Student

Melinda Strickland, Educator