2016 Coosa Valley News Person of the Year

After voting for 10 locals, Coosa Valley News is proud to announce that the 2016 Person of the Year is Douglas Crumbly from End Slavery Georgia
Crumbly finished with 3,273 votes just ahead of Belle Tanner with 3,245 votes!
Thanks to those who voted for this years POY!
If you know someone that you think should be featured as a Person of the Week in 2017 please email us their names and contact information! We would love to hear from you!
Congrats again to Douglas and Belle!
The nominees are:
Douglas Crumbly, End Slavery Georgia
Ray Couey, Zaxby’s
Belle Tanner, Student
Lily Lary, Student
Linde Marie Wentz, Small Business Owner
Jamie Palmer, Politics, Small Business
Hollie Davis, Nurse
Arion Bass, Real Estate
Jaylen Griffin, Student
Melinda Strickland, Educator